Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.71. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,122. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.24 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.