Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $460.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $518.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.74.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $315.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.98. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.