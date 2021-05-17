Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,871 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 29,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,869. The stock has a market cap of $624.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.