Rexnord Co. (RXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on June 7th

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rexnord to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

NYSE RXN opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $793,115. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

