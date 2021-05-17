Reviewing UDR (NYSE:UDR) & Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

UDR has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UDR and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.15 billion 11.95 $184.96 million $2.08 22.30 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.24 $383.55 million $1.66 13.74

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UDR. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UDR and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 1 3 6 0 2.50 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

UDR currently has a consensus target price of $43.70, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than UDR.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. UDR pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UDR has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UDR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 10.91% 4.83% 1.69% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

Summary

UDR beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

