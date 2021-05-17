Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Tops $0.0525 on Top Exchanges

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and $972,904.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 80.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

MWAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

