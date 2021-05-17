Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $206.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $206.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $201.00 to $215.00.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $184.00 to $200.00.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $184.00 to $200.00.

4/28/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $201.00 to $215.00.

4/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

TXN stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.93. 157,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $527,847,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

