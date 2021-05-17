Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $41.26 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

