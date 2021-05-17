Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

5/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.50 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

4/26/2021 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RXT stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

