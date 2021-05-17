Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE):
5/4/2021 – CareTrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States."
5/3/2021 – CareTrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/27/2021 – CareTrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
4/26/2021 – CareTrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/16/2021 – CareTrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,573,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
