Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE):

5/4/2021 – CareTrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

5/3/2021 – CareTrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

4/27/2021 – CareTrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

4/26/2021 – CareTrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

4/16/2021 – CareTrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,573,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

