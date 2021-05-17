RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RE/MAX has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.91 million, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.