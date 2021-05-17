Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $280,000 Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,775,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,710,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $985.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLOW. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.