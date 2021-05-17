Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,624 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

