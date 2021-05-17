Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,380 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.18 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

