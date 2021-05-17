Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,159 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.