Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,159 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.
Shares of OZK stock
opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $45.83.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.
Bank OZK Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.
Shares of OZK stock
opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.
Bank OZK Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.