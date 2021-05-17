Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 42.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 245.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $219.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

