Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock worth $3,714,162. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

