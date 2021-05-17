Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $324,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,914,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

