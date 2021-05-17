Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,251 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG stock opened at $229.99 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.68.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.