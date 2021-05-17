Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $328,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.