Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $67.17 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94.

