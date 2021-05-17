Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 472.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cerner by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.80 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

