Raymond James Trims ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Target Price to $4.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 446,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

