Raymond James Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$100.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$500.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $105.00 to $105.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

CP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

