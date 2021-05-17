Raymond James Increases Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $43.50

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.