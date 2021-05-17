Raymond James Cuts GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in GoHealth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GoHealth by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in GoHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

