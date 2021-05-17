Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on METC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

METC stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.22 million, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

