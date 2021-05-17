Qwertycoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

