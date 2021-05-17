QuickLogic (QUIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

