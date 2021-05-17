Quantstamp Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $47.22 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01130023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00116197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

