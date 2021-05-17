QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.29 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and $794,010.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00089038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00448354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00229377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.30 or 0.01291635 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042087 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

