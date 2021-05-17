Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $333.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $161.75 and a 1-year high of $334.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.16.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 218,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.