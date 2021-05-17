Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian downgraded WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.91.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$138.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$80.73 and a 12-month high of C$141.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.