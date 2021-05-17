Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Commercial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOD. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of GOOD opened at $20.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $759.91 million, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.