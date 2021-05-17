Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.40 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

