Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ferro Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ferro in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOE. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

FOE opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ferro has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

