Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZYNE. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 227,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 649,418 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 189,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

