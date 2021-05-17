Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Raised by Analyst

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Ventas has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.