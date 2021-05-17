Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $20.94 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.