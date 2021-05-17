Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Lowered by Analyst

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFT. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.66 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

