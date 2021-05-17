Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

