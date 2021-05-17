Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of KDNY opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.