Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lemonade, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lemonade in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

LMND opened at $69.45 on Monday. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

