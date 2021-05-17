Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for FMC Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84.

Get FMC alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

FMC stock opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FMC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in FMC by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.