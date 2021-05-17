Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Pulse Biosciences worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

PLSE stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.