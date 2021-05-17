ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock opened at $140.20 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

