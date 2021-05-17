Professional Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16,190.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 145,713 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.