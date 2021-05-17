Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 21,476 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.54 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $141.19 and a one year high of $219.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

