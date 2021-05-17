Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,293,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01.

