Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,792 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2,694.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $269.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.30 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

